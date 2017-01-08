Troops sent to help southern flood victims

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha has ordered troops to be sent to southern provinces to help flood victims, Army spokesman Colonel Winthai Suvaree disclosed on Saturday.

About 4,000 troops, 122 trucks and 26 flat-bottomed boat have been dispatched to flood-hit provinces together with two medic teams and two mobile kitchens which will prepare food for distribution to the hungry flood victims who may not be able to cook themselves or to buy food because of the flooding.

The troops will help move belongings of flood victims to higher grounds or safer places, to direct traffic in the flood-affected areas, to set up floodwalls, to get rid of rubbles or obstacles which may block roads, to distribute food to the needy and to provide medical care, said Colonel Winthai.

Army Commander-in-Chief General Chalermchai Sitthisart said that the army engineering corp was on standby with mechanical equipment and flat-bottomed boats to be sent to the flooded areas upon the first notice.

Meanwhile, the Airports Department announced the extension of the closure of Nakhon Si Thammarat airport for another two days on January 8-9 on top of January 6-7 because of the rising level of flood water on the runway.

The department has coordinated with airlines to assist passengers and to inform them of flight changes.

In the meantime, airlines have increased four additional flights between Surat Thani and Don Mueang airport at Surat Thani airport on January 7-10 to accommodate passenger from Nakhon Si Thammarat.