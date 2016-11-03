Tributes for the HM the King continue nationwide

CHIANG MAI – Public organizations across the country organized events to commemorate the King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

In Chiang Mai, Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office M.L. Panadda Diskul led a group of local residents in a candle procession at Royal Park Ratchapruek to pay tribute to the late King. They also sang the royal anthem and two other songs dedicated to His Majesty.

They later gathered in formations in the shape of a heart, His Majesty’s royal initial emblem ‘Phor Por Ror,’ and the word ‘Chiang Mai’ in remembrance of the King of Thailand.

Students and teachers at Fakkwan Wittayakom School, Phayao province, joined a tribute paying ceremony where they formed number nine, observed one minute of silence and sang the royal anthem.

Meanwhile, two girls from Saraburi province became popular after their video was shared on social media. People commented on the cuteness of the seven and the four-year-old girls shown in the clip. The video was recorded one evening when the two sisters came to pay respect to the King at the city hall.

A 27-year-old Nakhon Ratchasima resident has embarked on a trip on foot to pay respect to His Majesty in Bangkok. Mr. Surachart Saengrat started walking from his home in Chum Puang district yesterday. The distance to the Grand Palace is 500 kilometers.

Mr. Surachart said his life had improved significantly after he adopted the sufficiency philosophy principle to his farming practices.