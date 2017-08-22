Treasury Dept announces royal funeral commemorative coins

RATCHABURI – The Treasury Department of Ratchaburi Province has unveiled a four-coin set commemorating the royal funeral of His Late Majesty King Rama IX, available for reservation from August 22nd to September 30th this year.

Anchalee Rodpon of the Ratchaburi Provincial Treasury Office revealed that the set includes a gold coin priced at 50,000 baht, a silver coin at 2,000 baht, a blackened bronze coin at 3,000 baht and cupronickel coin at 100 baht. People can reserve the coins by presenting their national ID cards at 20 provincial treasury offices across the country.

Each person can make up to three reservations. Each reservation is eligible to purchase 1 gold coin, 2 silver coins, 1 bronze coin, and 1 cupronickel coin. Anchalee indicated that the bronze coin can only be reserved Treasury Department units. The coins will be distributed on January 29th next year.