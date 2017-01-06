Transport Ministry wants to phase out passenger vans in six months

All the existing passenger vans operating from Bangkok to upcountry provinces must be phased out in six months and replaced with 20-seat micro buses, said Mr Chidchai Sanansrisakorn, deputy director-general of Land Transport Department, on Thursday.

He said Deputy Transport Minister Pichit Akarathit had wanted the Land Transport Department to move forward the timetable to phase out all passenger vans to six months from now instead of between 2019-2021.

The minister’s phase-out plan is divided into two stages with the first stage for some 5,000 passenger vans operating between Bangkok and upcountry provinces to be phased out and replaced with 20-seat micro buses.

Passenger vans operating between provinces, excluding Bangkok, will be the next to be phased out, said Mr Chidchai.

However, he pointed out that since micro buses are more expensive and they are not locally assembled, he would raise the issue with the transport minister.