Transport Ministry to report on high-speed rail project at mobile cabinet meeting next week

BANGKOK– The Ministry of Transport will report the progress of the high-speed rail project for Bangkok – Nakhon Ratchasima route, under the cooperation between the Thai and Chinese governments to the mobile cabinet’s meeting next week.

Transport Minister Arkhom Termphitthayaphaisit disclosed the Ministry of Transport will propose the signing of contract No. 2.1 on the design for the high-speed rail project for Bangkok – Nakhon Ratchasima route under the cooperation between the Thai and Chinese governments and report on the progress in the high-speed rail project for Bangkok – Nakhon Ratchasima to the mobile cabinet’s meeting in Nakhon Ratchasima province next week.

The Ministry of Transport will also report on the progress of the inter-urban highway’s construction project, or the motorway from Bang Pa-in to Nakhon Ratchasima, along with rehabilitation efforts for flood-damaged roads in the Northeast.

Last weekend, the Ministry of Transport inspected the construction sites of the project for constructing high-speed rail, Phase I, Klang Dong – Pang Asok station, covering a distance of 3.5 kilometers.

Although the construction will cross into areas under the responsibility of the State Railway of Thailand or SRT, the minister believes the issue would not be problematic, as the Department of Highways is the responsible agency for the construction project.