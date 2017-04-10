Transport Ministry raising road safety awareness

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Ministry of Transport has initiated a campaign to raise public awareness of the risk of road accidents and encourage road users to abide by traffic regulations.

Witnessing the inauguration of the campaign, Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said local governments and security units including police and military officers are working hand in hand to enforce traffic regulations. Speeding and failure to wear a safety belt, are subject to legal punishments.

The campaign also encourages drivers to turn on headlights during the day especially when vehicles are in motion, in the hope of reducing road accidents. The number of road fatalities is normally high during the annual Songkran holiday.

According to the minister, all constructions and renovation work on the roads has been temporarily suspended for safety reasons as approximately 30-35 million people will be travelling between towns and cities this holiday.