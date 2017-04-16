Transport Ministry ensures road safety for return journeys after Songkran

BANGKOK, 15 April 2017 (NNT) – The Minister of Transport has called on all agencies to prepare to serve the traveling public returning to Bangkok from today as Songkran comes to end.

The Minister of Transport Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said today in an interview with Radio Thailand regarding the preparations to assist the general public returning to Bangkok, that some people will start their journeys back on 15th April, while the peak travel days will be 16th-17th April.

Related agencies have been ordered to provide facilitation to the general public and to provide continuous public transport from arrival hubs, to quickly get people home.

More carriages will be added to each train to provide more capacity, while officials will be strictly enforcing accident prevention measures to ensure drivers comply with the traffic laws.