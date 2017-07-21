Transport Ministry discusses dual-track railway from Map Kabao to Jira

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Transport has scheduled a meeting with representatives of Nakhon Ratchasima province to conclude the construction plans for the dual-track railway from Map Kabao to Jira on 25 July.

Mr. Anon Leungboriboon, Acting Governor of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) disclosed the results of the meeting on the Map Kabao – Jira junction dual-track railway construction project over a distance of 136 kilometers within a 24,180 million baht budget.

Nakhon Ratchasima Governor Wichien Chantharanothai has led the local private sector to discuss obstacles for the construction plan with the Ministry of Transport and relevant agencies, as the ground-level railway will run through the city of Muang Nakhon Ratchasima district, separating the community in two and could affect the traditional livelihood of the communities.

Nakhon Ratchasima wants the SRT to elevate the railway at Jira station to allow people to travel normally, but the SRT has instead proposed a plan construct a crossing bridge, as design alterations will require another Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to be conducted.

The Ministry of Transport and Nakhon Ratchasima has agreed to send representatives to discuss the issue again on 25 July in order to reach a conclusion.