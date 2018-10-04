Transport Ministry demands clarification on airport project

Bangkok – The Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP)’s Director-General Chaiwat Tongkamkoon said the Ministry of Transport has ordered AOT, the operator of Suvarnabhumi airport, to clarify details of its Terminal 2 construction project.

The development of the new terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport has been criticized over its location inside the airport complex, which differs from the airport’s original master plan.

AOT President Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said the original master plan for the airport development was originally made in 1993, and has been revised five times to cope with the ever-changing trends and demands in commercial aviation industry.

He said that AOT has made adjustments to the original master plan according to suggestions from the International Civil Aviation Organization, which calls for revision to the airport master plan every five years.