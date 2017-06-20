Transport minister calls for more security personnel following fatal incident

BANGKOK – Authorities have been instructed to provide more security personnel to take care of passengers in the wake of a fatal incident at an Airport Rail Link station in the morning of 19 June.

Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said the accident in which a woman passenger fell into the track at ARL Ban Thap Chang Station would prompt the procurement of automated platform doors to prevent such incidents.

He said the ARL line will begin to use platform doors like those at Suvarnabhumi Airport Station and Makkasan Station, from March or April 2018.

The Transport Minister said the authorities were instructed to provide more staff on the platform to ensure the passenger’s safety.

He added that the dropping of construction materials from the MRT Blue Line construction site prompted the authorities to collect data on accidents at construction sites to determine the eligibility of companies to bid for future contracts.

The Ministry of Transport will increase penalties against contractors for accidents, and engineers on duty. Such penalties will be added to construction contracts and be effective from 2018.