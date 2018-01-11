Transport links planned to boost tourism

Bangkok – The Department of Land Transport (DLT) is joining forces with Bangkok Airways to offer public transportation linking airports and various tourist attractions in several provinces, as part of the government’s move to boost tourism.

DLT Director-General Sanit Phromwong said that the two agencies will together determine pickup spots, destinations and parking areas. He said the convenience and satisfaction of service recipients and tourists will be the priority. Pilot projects will be undertaken in Sukhothai, Trat and Surat Thani.

The project in Sukhothai has already been approved, with two bus routes scheduled to be launched soon. The first route runs from the provincial bus station, to the airport and Si Satchanalai Historical Park. The second one connects the bus station with the airport and Sawankhalok railway station.

Director-General Sanit said the move would establish a strong connection between land, air and rail transportation systems. He is confident that the service in Sukhothai will be available by April, whereas Trat and Surat Thani are still in the process of drawing up their operational plans but expect to have their services ready in the middle of this year.