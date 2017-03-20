Transport Department continues strict safety measures for passengers

BANGKOK, (NNT) – The Department of Land Transport continues to strictly apply precautionary measures to public transport service providers to enhance the safety of passengers.

Inspectors have been sent out to different public transport queues and stations around the capital city to assess the standards of vehicles and drivers. The Department of Land Transport has since February inspected more than 15,000 taxicabs, motorcycles and passenger vans.

More than 600 drivers have been fined for violating laws and have to take road ethics and safety lessons. Repeat offenders will lose their driving licenses. The Department of Land Transport is also keeping a close watch on unlicensed service providers who use private cars as public transport vehicles.

Passengers are advised against unlicensed taxicabs since the drivers have yet to obtain public transport licenses and undergo a criminal record check as stipulated by the department. Users of illegal taxis do not have the right to legal protection in the event of an accident, as the type of vehicle does not comply with the departments requirements.

Any person being treated unfairly by a service provider can call 1584 for help round the clock.