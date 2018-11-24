Transport Company keen to prevent sexual harassment on buses

Bangkok – The Transport Company and Safe Cities for Women Thailand have trained bus attendants to detect and prevent rising sexual harassment of women on public buses.

According to Waraporn Chamsanit, who is a representative of Safe Cities for Women Thailand, bus attendants of the Transport Company have undergone safety training to prevent sexual harassment on public buses ahead of the long holiday when many people travel up-country.

A short video clip has also been made to educate passengers on how to protect themselves against the abusers. Bus attendants from other companies can also visit Mo Chit Bus Terminal to receive the same training. Online training is also available on the Transport Company’s website for those living in other provinces.

The company will install CCTVs on all buses next year. Passengers are able to report any sexual harassment directly to the company at www.transport.co.th or call 1490.