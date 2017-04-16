Transport Co expects surge in bus passengers

BANGKOK, (NNT) –The Transport Company expects as many as 600,000 passengers up until the 18th April with extra services to be provided to relieve anticipated traffic congestion.

The Transport Company’s executive vice president for bus operations Noppharat Karunyavanich said today that the company expected some 120,000 passengers to start traveling back to Bangkok on 15th April and would increase to 170,000 per day from 16th to 18th April.

The company is expected to serve up to 600,000 passengers during 15th to 18th April and will provide extra buses according to demand on each route.

Inbound passengers traveling during 17th and 20th April may get off at the Department of Land Transport office between 05.00 a.m. and 07.00 a.m. while all buses will stop at Future Park Rangsit and proceed to Mo Chit bus terminal.

Local bus services will be provided at the bus terminal to relieve congestion and for the convenience of returning passengers.