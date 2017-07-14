Transport Co announces new buses and service plans

BANGKOK – The Transport Company has held celebrations to mark its 87th anniversary, with plans to improve the efficiency of its services.

Deputy Minister of Transport,Pichit Akrathit chaired the opening of the event, which included a blood drive and a charity event to provide wheelchairs for the underprivileged. He reported that the Transport Company has purchased 100 fifteen-meter buses with increased safety mechanisms and upgraded amenities. In 2018, the company plans on introducing a parcel delivery service, expanding routes to other countries, and establishing an institute for advanced professional driving.

President of the Transport Company, Jirasak Yaowatsakulkam announced that in two months, the company would hold an auction for the contract to supply 55 minibuses to replace the public buses. The winner of the contract will be tasked with assembling the minibuses which are scheduled for operation in the second quarter of next year.