Trang Underwater Wedding Ceremony celebrates 23 years of marital bliss

Bangkok – The award-winning Trang Underwater Wedding Ceremony will celebrate its 23rd consecutive year of Neptune-like nuptials under the Andaman Sea this year, while raising awareness about preserving Trang’s natural beauty by promoting coral reef conservation in Southern Thailand.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has successfully positioned the Trang Underwater Wedding Ceremony as one of Thailand’s top international events, driven in part by the annual attention from the media and influencers promoting both Trang and Thailand.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said: “Trang’s coral reef conservation project in 1995 inspired a scuba-diving couple to marry under the Andaman Sea. It was memorable enough for the Trang Chamber of Commerce to initiate the annual Trang Underwater Wedding Ceremony every February.

“The first one took place in 1997 with a global invitation sent out offering scuba-diving couples the unique opportunity to get married under the sea.”

Since then the Trang Underwater Wedding Ceremony has captured the imagination of the world. In 2000, it was declared the largest underwater wedding ceremony by the Guinness Book of Records. In 2007, the Thai government named it one of the country’s national identity projects, then in 2013, the event received a Thailand Tourism Award.

This year, a total of 20 couples from Thailand and overseas are expected to attend a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to dive deep and tie the knot. The 23rd Trang Underwater Wedding Ceremony is scheduled from 12 to 14 February, 2019.

Couples must present a copy of their ID card or passport, copy of their house registration (for Thais only), and copy of a scuba license and dive log book.

All participants need to provide their own masks, wetsuits, and fins.

The wedding certificate received is merely a certificate of participation in the Trang Underwater Wedding Celebration 2019 and is not legally binding.