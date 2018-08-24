Traffic police: THB10,000-50,000 fines maximum penalty

Bangkok – The Royal Thai Police have clarified the controversy about driver’s license-related fines, saying fines ranging from 10,000 – 50,000 baht are the maximum penalty.

Commander of the Police Special Branch, Pol. Maj. Gen. Ekkarak Limsangkat said this week that 50,000-baht fine for not having a driver’s license and a 10,000-baht fine for failing to display a driver’s license are maximum penalties. The fine for a first offense is at the discretion of the courts and the second offense down to the investigators. The law on the matter is being considered by the National Legislative Assembly, he said.

The police are considering cancelling the present program which gives a share of fines to traffic police officers, so as to avoid public disapproval. If the program is cancelled, the police will consider other types of incentives for officers, said the commander.