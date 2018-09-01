Traditional Akha swing pushing ceremony held in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai, 30th August 2018 – A traditional swing pushing ceremony of the Akha ethnic group has been held in Mae Fah Luang district of Chiang Rai province with the aim of preserving and cultivating awareness of this ancient tradition.

The ceremony, which was held at Doi San Jai School, was presided over by the Mae Fah Luang District Chief. The event was also aimed at promoting cultural tourism and raising awareness about the lifestyle of the Akha ethnic minority.

There are several Akha communities on Mae Salong Mountain. Visitors also had an opportunity to observe other traditional activities like a bamboo dance and the making of Khao Pook rice flour that are unique to the Akha community.

Twenty-two Akhaa communities participating in the event also offered their home-cooked dishes to Thai and foreign visitors, showcased their beautiful clothes and demonstrated a few other traditional activities popular among Akha children and adults.