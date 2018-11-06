Trade Competition Act to oversee 7-Eleven’s restaurant expansions

Bangkok – Thailand’s Department of Internal Trade (DIT) has said that CP All Plc is permitted to expand the operations of its 7-Eleven convenience stores as 24-hour restaurants, so long as it doesn’t jeopardize smaller vendors.

DIT Director-General Whichai Phochanakij said businesses are permitted to sell goods or services as long as they do not engage in exploitative practices that damage small businesses. He added that corporations must take ethical practices into consideration.

He said authorities can refer to the 2017 Trade Competition Act when evaluating 7-Eleven’s activities. Penalties include a fine of no more than 10% of annual revenue not exceeding six million baht, on top of a 300,000-baht daily fine until the violation ceases.