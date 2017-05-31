Tourists welcomed to witness historical event in October

BANGKOK– The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has affirmed that foreign tourists are welcomed to witness the historical royal cremation, which will be held from October 25th – 29th.

Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangul revealed that Thai officials will inform various tourist markets of the ceremony’s significance to the Thai people, adding that tourist activities will continue as usual.

She expressed her confidence that most foreign travelers will understand the situation in the Kingdom and the auspicious ceremony will not negatively impact their decision to visit the nation.

The minister indicated that various events will be organized as scheduled. The ministry has coordinated with private agencies such as the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Tourism Council Of Thailand, and the Thai Bankers Association to promote domestic tourism spending through Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) from the third quarter onward.

Meanwhile, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Yuthasak Supasorn said TAT offices nationwide and abroad will adjust all marketing strategies to conform with the ceremony, while adding that tourists visiting the Kingdom during the period will be asked to observe the funeral dress code. He instructed officials to be assertive about the fact that domestic and foreign tourists can travel as usual and engage in tourism activities as deemed appropriate.