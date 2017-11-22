Tourists generate 2.1 trillion baht during first 10 months

Bangkok – The Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Sports, Pongpanu Svetarundra, said arrivals to Thailand generated tourism revenue of more than 2.1 trillion baht during the first 10 months of 2017.

Pongpanu said international tourist arrivals stood at over two million in October, up 20.92 percent from a year ago.

Last month, most foreign arrivals were from East Asia, followed by visitors from Europe, South Asia, and North and South Americas respectively.

The Chinese remained the largest group, followed by the Malaysians and the Laotians, while the largest spenders were the Chinese, Russians and Malaysians, respectively.

From January to September this year, local tourists generated revenue of 695.2 billion baht, up 7.34 percent from the same period of 2016.