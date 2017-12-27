Tourists flock to Amazing International Flower Festival 2017 in Khon Kaen

Khon Kaen – Tourists have flocked to Khon Kaen province to attend the “Amazing International Flower Festival 2017” where they can admire rare winter flowers.

Organized by the Khon Kaen Municipality, the Amazing International Flower Festival 2017 opened to visitors on December 17. At least 126,000 people have visited the event so far.

The most popular spots within the festival are Khan Luang Tower and a tulip zone. Many visitors said the festival was truly impressive because it was not common for them to see winter flowers like lilies and tulips.

As temperatures remain low in Khon Kaen, the flowers continue to bloom and release pleasant scents throughout the festival venue.

The Amazing International Flower Festival 2017 event is held at Thungsang Park and will be open until January 3 in the new year. Around 100 million baht in cash flow is expected to be generated at the popular event.