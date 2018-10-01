Tourists asked not to feed pigeons at Tha Pae Gate

Chiang Mai – Tourists in Chiang Mai have been warned not to feed pigeons at Tha Pae Gate or face a maximum fine of 25,000 baht as the birds could carry diseases dangerous to humans.

The number of pigeons seen daily at the gate has reportedly increased to 10,000. Despite the warning, vendors continued to sell bird food to tourists who also ignored the “Do Not Feed the Birds” signs.

To solve this problem, police and city officers have been deployed to the tourist site to remind tourists and vendors of the legal consequences.

First a verbal warning will be given to tourists and vendors. Subsequently, anyone found feeding the birds will be fined a maximum of 25,000 baht or face a 3-month jail term under the Public Health Act.

Bird food sellers will also be fined up to 12,000 baht on the spot under the Maintenance of the Cleanliness and Orderliness of the Country Act and the Animal Feed Quality Control Act.