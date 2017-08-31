Tourist police promote Kanchanaburi as safe tourist city

KANCHANABURI – The Tourist Police have launched a new campaign entitled “Cooperation for Kanchanaburi – You are safe here.”

Tourism Police Commander Pol Maj Gen Prasert Ngernyuang presided over the launching ceremony for a polit campaign to promote the tourists’ safety in Kanchanaburi.

The campaign is run in cooperation between government agencies and private companies to provide safety measures for tourists, since Kanchanaburi was selected as one of the provinces suitable for the pilot project.

The Tourist Police chief said public participation will play key roles in the policy, while private tourism businesses are very important to help with the operations of the authorities and with efforts to boost the local economy and bring more incomes to local communities.

“It is very important for all people in Kanchanaburi to help the police prevent any adverse events from happening to our guests, which is the principle of the campaign,” says Kanchanaburi Provincial Tourist Police Station Chief Pol Col Suebsak Phunsueb.

The Tourist Police, Kanchanaburi Provincial Tourism and Sports Office, Kanchanaburi Municipality, Kanchanaburi Provincial Administrative Organization, Paholpolpayuhasena Hospital, Pitaklan Foundation, and Sisawat Tourism Assocaition have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the cooperation in the ”Cooperation for Kanchanaburi – You are safe here” campaign.