Tourism visitors and revenue notably up year-on-year

Bangkok – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has reported the latest tourism earnings at over 1.3 trillion baht, 7.6 percent up on the same period last year, attributing the growth to the focus on traditional Thai life as a tourist attraction.

Tourism and sports minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul says the overall picture has been positive with revenue and visitor numbers both up. From 1st January of this year to 11th October, 26.9 million travelers entered Thailand, generating a combined 1.37 trillion baht in revenue, hikes of 5.6 and 7.6 percent respectively year-on-year.

Chinese visitors remained in the top position with 7.63 million traveling to the Kingdom, especially during the China National Day holiday, when 227,648 chose Thailand as their destination, 69.04 percent more than last year. They spent 12.528 billion baht, 75.66 percent more than in the year prior.

Kobkarn assured the public that preparations have been made for the high season, during which the ministry will continue to promote traditional Thai lifestyles as well as sports tourism to disperse travelers across all the regions.