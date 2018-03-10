Tourism and Sports Ministry to open more tourist assistance centers

Bangkok – Tourism and Sports Ministry Permanent Secretary Pongpanu Svetarundra presided Friday over the launching of the seventh tourism safety program which has been well received by Thai and foreign tourists.

There are currently Tourist Assistance Centers (TAC) in 46 provinces nationwide to provide essential travel information and guidance. Travel handbooks in Thai, English and Chinese have been distributed to tourists to help them travel in Thailand safely and enjoyably. The centers also accept tourist complaints and respond to any tourism-related emergency.

He said his ministry is determined to continue to establish confidence and safety among tourists. More centers will be set up in the remaining provinces and staffed with officials fluent in English, Chinese, Korean, French, Japanese and Arabic by 2019.

Tourists can file a complaint and seek assistance by calling 0 2134 4077.