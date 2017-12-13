Tourism and Sports Ministry to boost community-based tourism

Bangkok – Tourism and Sports Minister Weerasak Kowsurat has disclosed that his ministry, together with the Thai Chamber of Commerce and tourism related agencies, will develop a community tourism database in an effort to boost the industry.

Geographical and cultural information of each community will be collated in order to help tourism related agencies make informed decisions when it comes to developing a campaign.

The minister noted that the identity of each community will not be changed under any circumstances.

Tourists will have a chance to experience the unique lifestyle and culture of Thai communities.

The minister added that more than 100 communities across the country are now ready to welcome tourists, and around 100 more will be ready soon.