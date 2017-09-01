Tourism and Sports Minister highlights plan for world heritage sites in 4 lower northern provinces

BANGKOK – The Minister of Tourism and Sports has highlighted on the cultural world heritage tourism plan for four lower northern provinces, amplifying the local identity to stimulate spending through community-based tourism.

Tourism and Sports Minister Korpkarn Watthanawarangkul has stated that the strategic policy to drive tourism in Thailand is the distribution of tourists.

During her visit to the cultural world heritage development zone in four lower northern provinces including Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Kamphaengphet and Tak, she found that both Thai and foreign tourists were interested in in taking routes through three historical parks from Sukhothai to Kamphaengphet and Si Satchanalai.

The statistics show that the revenue of the four provinces in 2016 totaled 18.114 million baht and 9.675 baht in the first half, up by 5.04 percent over the same period last year and it is likely to grow at the end of this year if tourists stay longer and spend more at world heritage sites and communities.

The Minister of Tourism and Sports also delivered the tourism development policy that will promote the development of local identities and the local way of life. Income distribution from the main cities to other areas will also be emphasized, she said.