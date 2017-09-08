Tourism and Sports Min to boost sports industry

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has organized a 4.0 sports event to encourage people to exercise while planning to implement its 2018 sports development strategy.

Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports Pongpanu Svetarundra, said today the 4.0 sports for people campaign was in line with the 6th National Sports Development Plan aimed at making sports part of people’s lives.

More than 10,000 people in Bangkok have joined the campaign in which daily group exercises are organized at various spots throughout Bangkok. Similar events have also been held regionally where at least 50,000 people have participated since its inception 12 weeks ago.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has also made 2018 the year of traditional Thai tourism and is planning to boost the country’s revenue through sports activities.