Tourism revenue rises in first 5 months

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports revealed that the tourism revenue during the first five months of this year increased by 6.1% compared to the same period last year.

Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul said the tourism industry raked in almost 382 million baht in revenue from January to May this year, with Bangkok contributing to the highest proportion at approximately 130 million baht, followed by the southern and northern regions at about 84 million and 52 million baht respectively.

However, the northeastern region had the highest number of tourists at 15.6 million people, followed by Bangkok at 15 million, and the northern region at 12 million people.

She also revealed that the East was the most improved region in terms of tourism revenue with a surge of 8.6% year on year.

According to the minister, the revenue hike in the first 5 months resulted from year-round tourism campaigns and a better transportation system.