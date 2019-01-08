Tourism restarting in south after passing of Pabuk

Phuket – The Deputy Governor of Phuket has inspected piers in the province, to build confidence among travelers that they are safe now that tropical storm Pabuk has passed.

Deputy Governor of Phuket Supoj Rodruang Na Nong Khai undertook an inspection of Rassada Pier and tourism facilities after the province’s docks were reopened for operations with the passing of the tropical storm. The pier has already seen a rush of tourists and the province is keen to show that the situation is safe.

Most tourists arriving at the pier say they are confident in the safety being provided by authorities. The pier offers boats to islands such Koh Lanta in Krabi, where the weather has also improved significantly and boating is once again allowed.

Villagers of Baan Chong Mai Dam in Krabi’s Ao Luek who previously evacuated to a temporary shelter have begun to return home.