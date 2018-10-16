Tourism to northeast picking up as temperature winds down

Loei – Tourists have flocked to the northeastern region, especially Phu Kradueng , to enjoy cooler weather.

The past weekend saw close to 3,000 campers on Phu Kradueng with most making sure to take in the sunrise at the national park’s Lom Sak Cliff. The park is currently open daily from 4am with security provided by authorities who are also making sure that visitors are not taking plastic bottles and bags or foam up the mountain.

Phu Thap Boek in Petchabun province has seen a similar uptick in visitor numbers due to its 15 degree Celsius weather and daily sea of mist phenomenon. Officials have encouraged travelers to the location to use the Nakhon Thai -Baan Yang -Phu Hin Rong Kla route instead of Highway 2331 due to its present state of maintenance.

The long weekend also drew travelers to Nong Khai to enjoy the Sky Walk at Wat Pa Tak Sua , Thailand’s first ever glass walkway viewing point. The attraction is seeing both Thai and Laotian visitors due to it offering views of both sides of the Mekong River. Only 20-25 people are allowed on the Sky Walk at a time in the interests of safety.

In Si Sa Ket province, thousands have headed to Pha Mo E Daeng at Preah Vihear National Park to take in both its natural beauty and the charm of the over 1,500 year old historical ruins.