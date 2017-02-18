Tourism made up 17 percent of GDP last year

BANGKOK, (NNT) – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has reported that the travel sector generated 17 percent of the nation’s revenue last year with 130,000 people visiting the nation daily.

Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Sports Pongpanu Sawetarun revealed that in 2016, the nation earned 2.51 trillion baht from tourism, up to 17.7 percent of the entire GDP. Hotels, food and beverage, transport and sports businesses benefitted the most from the strong figure.

In January of this year, 4.8 million foreigners came to Thailand, 4.89 percent more year-on-year and have already spent 253 million baht. Most were from China, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan and Lao.

A notable spike was seen during the Chinese New Year period with 37,000 Chinese travelers entering the country daily. It is expected 10 million Chinese tourists will visit in 2017.