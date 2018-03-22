Tourism agencies on alert following popularity of Thai soap

Bangkok – The Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Sports, Pongpanu Svetarundra, has instructed all agencies to prepare to accommodate the rising number of tourist arrivals at historic sites following the popularity of the Bupphesunniwas (Love Destiny) television series.

Bupphesunniwas is based on events in Ayutthaya province during the reign of the King Narai the Great. The popular soap opera has increased the number of visitors to archeological sites in Ayutthaya and elsewhere.

Pongpanu has instructed agencies under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to provide convenience to tourists who visit the historical sites and attractions, where Bupphesunniwas was filmed.

He has lauded the series producer, after it has made many Thai people interested in Thai history, arts, and culture.