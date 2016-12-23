Top ten promising businesses for 2017

Medical and beauty care services retains the No 1 promising business for the sixth consecutive year, scoring 94.1 out of a total of 100 points, said Mr Wachira Khunthaveethep, assistant director of the Centre of Economic and Business forecast of University of Thai Chamber of Commerce, disclosed on Thursday.

Citing a research of the top ten businesses for 2017 based on sale, cost, net profit, popularity and the capability to respond to risks, he said that medical and beauty care services in Thailand are popular for both Thais and foreigners alike because they are reasonably priced and of high quality.

The next promising business is cosmetics and skin care, scoring 92.2 out of a total of 100, reflecting the increasing trend of people in taking care of their skin.

The rest of the ten top promising business enterprises for 2017 are E-commerce, tourism and information technology and communications, construction materials and subcontracting, transport and logistics, financial business such as fin-tech and online banking, modern trade, insurance, events organizing, repairs of electronic products, education and consultancy.

Wachira noted that the top ten businesses were in line with four mega global trends which include digital economy which gives rise to E-commerce and fin-tech, urbanization which has impact on the behavior of consumers, ageing society and the Green awareness.

The top ten sunset businesses for 2017 include yarn dyeing, magazines publication, books rental service, video rental services, cloth weaving, posters, lumbering, shoe making and repairs, furniture and sale of farm tools.

The top ten businesses for 2016 which did not make it to the list of 2017 include fresh market and night market business, products for ageing people, pharmaceuticals and herbs, fitness and stadium, alternative energy and recycling energy.