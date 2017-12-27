Toon’s charity marathon concludes with over 1.1 billion baht in donations

Bangkok – Weeks of running in a charity marathon by Thailand’s rock-star Toon Bodyslam has officially concluded in Mae Sai District of Chiang Rai Province.

At the end of the cross-country marathon, donations totaled 1.16 billion baht as Artiwara ‘Toon Bodyslam’ Kongmalai reached his destination at the Thailand-Myanmar border checkpoint in Mae Sai District.

The amount collected means all 11 hospitals chosen to be the recipients of the donated funds will each receive over 100 million baht.

Members of the public are also advised that donations to the fund are still possible until the end of January 2018.

At the official ceremony to mark the end of the marathon, local residents and supporters of the project joined in a chorus to call the name of Toon while offering him massive applause the moment he arrived.

Those at the ceremony said Toon’s campaign has taught others lessons of leadership and sacrifice, which have also encouraged the people to unite in doing good.