Toon Bodyslam hands over 1,300 million baht donation to 11 hospitals

Bangkok – Famous singer Arthivara Kongmalai, better known as Toon Bodyslam, presented 1.3 billion baht of public donations raised from the charity marathon run late last year to 11 hospitals to be used in the acquisition of necessary medical equipment.

The donation was handed over to Maj Gen Nimit Samotharn, director of Phra Mongkutklao hospital, on behalf of a representative of the 11 hospitals at Rot Fai Park.

Apart from the total public donation, which amounted to 1,377 million baht as of 2.00 pm. on Sunday, Toon and his running mates also presented four million baht raised from the sale of T-shirts to the representative. The donation will be later given to Mai Kaen hospital in Pattani province for the purchase of an X-ray machine.

The 1,300 million baht donation will be distributed to 11 hospitals as following: Phra Mongkutklao hospital 221 million baht; Khon Kaen hospital 143 million baht; Surat Thani hospital 136.5 million baht; Ratchaburi hospital 130 million baht; Chiang Rai Prachasongkroh hospital 110.5 million baht; Saraburi hospital 104 million baht; Yala hospital 91 million baht; Nakhon Ping hospital in Chiang Mai 91 million baht; Chao Phraya Yommaraj hospital 91 million baht; Chao Phraya Abhaiphubet hospital in Prachin Buri 91 million baht and Chao Nan hospital 91 million baht.