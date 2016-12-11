Toon Bodyslam ends charity run with donations soar to 63 million baht

Rocker Toon Bodyslam has completed his 400-km charity marathon run on Saturday having raised 63 million baht in donations against his original target of 40 million baht for Bang Saphan district hospital in Prachuab Khiri Khan province.

The marathon runner, Mr Athivara Kongmalai, lead singer of the Bodyslam rock band arrived in Bang Saphan hospital on Saturday after ten days of marathon run from Bangkok to raise fund to purchase medical equipment for the hospital. He was warmly received by dozens of his fans upon his arrival.

Before the start of the final leg of his marathon run Saturday morning, Toon urged his fans and members of the public to make donations as he would stop accepting donations on the same day.

Referring to the 63 million baht in donations he received, the rocker said that the outpouring of support for his cause as manifested in the amount of donations showed that many people realized the importance of supporting hospitals, not just Bang Saphan hospital, which are in need of medical equipment and other necessities.

He added that the event that he organized was also intended to inspire people to realize the importance of exercising so that they will not become a burden for hospitals.

Officials of Bang Saphan hospital that they would make use of the donations to purchase incubators for babies, ultra-sound machines, a cooker for surgical equipment and a water pump to drain water in case of flooding.