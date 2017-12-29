Toon Bodyslam continues resting up in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai – Rock star and national hero Atiwara Kongmalai, better known as Toon of the band Bodyslam, says he will remain in Chiang Rai for 2-3 more days after completing the Step by Step charity run to great acclaim.

Many of the runners that took part in the campaign that raised over 1.1 billion baht for 11 hospitals nationwide have begun returning to Bangkok after concluding the run on December 25. Toon led the run from the southern city of Betong in Yala province to the country’s northernmost district of Maesai in Chiang Rai province. He and his girlfriend, celebrity Koi Rachawin, have decided to stay and rest in the province for another few days but assured the public that they were not suffering from injuries.

Dr. Samitda Sangkapoh, Toon’s personal physician during the run, noted however that he is still dealing with an injury acquired during the campaign but said more thorough tests will be done at King Mongkut Hospital upon his return to Bangkok.

Royal Thai Army Chief, Gen Chalermchai Sittisat said the singer may still choose to fly by military aircraft when returning to Bangkok and hit back at claims it would be a misuse of military equipment by saying that the aircraft routinely fly between the capital and the north each week, adding that their minor deviation from schedule would be a small price to pay to assist an individual who has been such an inspiration to the nation.

Minister of Public Health Dr. Piyasakol Sakolsathayadhorn called Toon a model citizen in terms of sacrifice as well as physical health, saying that his ministry will seek out the star to serve as an ambassador for exercise.

Citizens have continued to donate money to the Step by Step project despite its conclusion with accounts for donation to remain open until May 31, 2018.