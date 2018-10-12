TNSC wants Govt to build dry ports

Bangkok – The Thai National Shippers’ Council (TNSC) has urged the government to build dry ports across the country to lower transportation costs for exporters.

TNSC President Kanyapak Tantipipatpong says that despite the export growth forecast of 9% this year, exporters are still coping with rising transportation costs which are triggered by traffic jams and rising fuel prices.

Ms. Kanyapak is urging the government to speed up infrastructure projects to ease traffic congestion in front of sea ports and build dry ports to shorten the time it takes to process export goods. Transportation costs in the export sector account for 14.5% of the GDP.

Deputy Director of the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning, Wilairat Sirisophonsilp, has advised the industry that a study on the development of dry ports is being conducted to ensure the efficiency of the transportation system in Thailand and to promote the nation as a regional logistic hub.