Thunderstorms forecast for upper parts of Thailand this weekend

Bangkok – The Meteorological Department has forecast that the temperatures in upper parts of the country will drop, as a high pressure trough from China is moving further south towards the country.

Northern and Northeastern regions of Thailand will experience thunderstorms until Tuesday. Temperatures are also expected to decrease by 2 degrees Celsius.

Local residents are urged to keep warm and remain cautious when leaving their homes given strong winds during this time. The northeasterly wind in the Gulf of Thailand will become more powerful and bring heavy rains to certain parts of the South of Thailand.

Weather conditions in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will not be suited to swimming and fishing activities. Waves could reach a maximum height of 2 meters. Residents of towns and cities in the south have been warned of possible flash floods.