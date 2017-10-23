Three more zones to be set up to accommodate mourners on Oct 26

Bangkok – A committee responsible for facilitating the cremation ceremony of HM the Late King Bhumibol Adulyadej has decided to designate three additional accommodation areas for spectators and mourners who will be observing the royal funeral procession this coming Thursday, October 26.

Surrounding the Grand Palace, the three areas are located on Maha Rat Road, Thai Wang Road, and Sanam Chai Road.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Transport has been giving out 300,000 pamphlets containing travel instructions for commuters, motorists, and those planning to attend the cremation ceremony. Information related to the funeral can also be obtained from Hotline 1441 or by visiting www.kingrama9.net.