Three Myanmar nationals arrested, one suspected to have a link to Erawan Shrine bombing last year

Three Myanmar nationals have been arrested in a raid at a commercial building in Mae Sot district of Tak province yesterday.

One of them was suspected to have a link to the Erawan Shrine bombing in August last year and was later escorted by security personnel to Bangkok for interrogation today.

The three Myanmar nationals, one man and two women, were arrested following a tipoff that they were using the place to forge passports, and might involve in human trafficking.

The two women, Mrs Submit, 32, and Mrs Rahebi, 23, were first charged with illegal entry.

The man, identified as Kwak Ti Ha, 43, was charged with providing hideout for illegal migrants.

All pleaded guilty to the charges.

But Kwak Ti Ha was later booked for inquiry into other security charge after the Armed Forces Security Centre suspected he might be involved in the Erawan Shrine bombing in Bangkok as there was information that he arranged fake passports for some suspects in the shrine blast.

The Erawan Shrine in Bangkok last year killed 20 people and injured 125.

Although several arrest warrants had been issued, but only two have been arrested. They are Meiraili Yusufu and Bilal Mohammed.