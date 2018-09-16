Three injured in Sala Daeng crane collapse

Bangkok, 15th September – A construction crane fell onto power lines, a shophouse, trees, and vehicles on Friday, injuring at least three people in Soi Sala Daeng 2, Bangkok.

According to reports, the crane operator was trapped in his cab and pedestrians near the site on Soi Sala Daeng 2 suffered minor injuries. The collapse blocked traffic and knocked out power in the area.

Witnesses said the crane slowly tilted downwards before falling onto power lines and vehicles, which was followed by a loud explosion.

The crane was positioned over a new residential building being constructed behind the Siam Complex shopping center.

Bang Rak District officers said it took several hours to clear the area.