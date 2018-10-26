Third public hearing for high-speed rail project organized in Nakhon Ratchasima

Nakhon Ratchasima – The latest round of public hearings for the planned high-speed rail project has concluded in Nakhon Ratchasima Province.

At a meeting attended by stakeholders in Mueang District and Sikhio District, the State Railway of Thailand proposed a plan to construct a dual-track rail route through the province’s center, with part of it to go through a tunnel. However most of the nearly 500 participants at the meeting rejected the idea and suggested an elevated system as in Khon Kaen Province.

Proponents of the system said that such an idea would allow space under the elevated tracks to be used for road transportation.

The SRT agreed to take the new proposal for further discussion and consideration.

The planned dual-track rail project has been designed to pass through Nakhon Ratchasima Province and connect with the Thailand-China high-speed rail project.