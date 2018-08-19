‘Thank you’ party for Tham Luang Cave rescuers scheduled for Sept 6

Bangkok – The Thai government is to host a ‘thank you’ party next month for rescuers who saved the lives of 12 boys and their football coach trapped inside a flooded cave in Chiang Rai province.

Suwaphan Tanyuwatthana, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, announced that the thank you reception will take place at Dusit Palace Royal Ground on September 6 from 6 pm to 9 pm, courtesy of His Majesty the King. The party will also include a concert arranged by Mahidol University.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, a total of 61,000 people from 53 provinces, and 300 foreign rescuers will be attending the reception. The government will be sending out invitations soon, said Suwaphan.

The twelve members of the Wild Boar Academy Football Team and their coach entered Tham Luang Cave on June 23 and became trapped after heavy rains partially flooded the cave. The first four boys were brought out of the cave on July 8, followed by another four on July 9 and the remaining four boys and their coach on July 10.

A former Thai navy diver, Saman Kunan, died during the rescue mission on July 6 while placing oxygen tanks underwater along the route to the stranded team members.