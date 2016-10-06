Thammasat commemorates 40th anniversary of October 6, 1976 bloody crackdown

Thammasat University today held a ceremony to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the October 6, 1976 bloodshed in which over forty of democracy fighters died and several were injured in the bloody crackdown.

Prof Dr Somkid Lertpaitoon, the university rector, presided over the opening of the ceremony which was attended by relatives of those who died in the bloody crackdown, students, and people.

In the opening speech, the rector said the October 6, 1976 should serve as a reminder of political conflicts of people with different political ideologies.

He said that although the bloody event has not yet been officially resolved until today, but it remains in the memory of the new generations.

The commemoration of the 40th anniversary today also featured the lighting of candles to remember the victims, the opening of the “Fountain of Hope”, the laying of wreaths at the October 6 memorial statute in front of the university’s main auditorium, and the alms offering to monks.

Although there was rain throughout the morning the event continued to draw the interest of many students and people.