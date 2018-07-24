Tham Luang survivors to be ordained on July 25

Chiang Rai – Twelve of the thirteen Tham Luang survivors will become ordained as Buddhist monks on July 25 for nine days to honor His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign, and the former Thai Navy Seal, Saman Kunan, who passed away during the rescue mission.

Chiang Rai Governor Prachon Prachsakul and related officials made the announcement to the media on Monday. Director of Mae Sai Hospital, Dr. Sirisak Nantha also announced that the 13 survivors have regained their strength at a remarkable rate and thanked the media for respecting the rights and privacy of the 12 young footballers and their coach.

The football team will meet medical personnel again for another checkup ahead of their ordination at Wat Phra That Doi Tung. Eleven boys and their 25-year-old football coach will be ordained on Wednesday. The other rescued boy is Christian.

The 12 survivors will leave the monkhood on August 4.