Tham Luang rescue this year’s top topic of interest: Bangkok Poll

Bangkok – Bangkok University’s Bangkok Poll has released the results of a survey on top topics of interest in 2018, with the story of Tham Laung cave rescue heading the list.

Bangkok University Research Center undertook the survey with 1,194 samples between 6th -11th December 2018 to confirm the top topics of interest among the general public in 2018.

The survey shows that the rescue story of the Wild Boar football team trapped in Tham Luang Cave in Chiang Rai is the top story of the year at 87.4 percent, followed by the killing of a black panther allegedly by Premchai Karnasuta in Naraesuan National Park at 70.6 percent.

The story of the fatal helicopter crash killing King Power’s Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha comes in as the third top story at 62.1 percent, while the investigation of a 30 million baht lottery dispute comes in fourth at 55.8 percent.

On the topic of most praised persons in 2018, the survey shows groups involved in the Tham Luang cave rescue operations are at the top of the list at 37.9 percent, followed by the Prime Minister at 21.6 percent, and the rocker ‘Toon’ Bodyslam at 19.1 percent.

The survey also identifies Tanawat Wattanaputi as the top male celebrity of 2018 at 38.2 percent, followed by Nadech Kugimiya at 25.5 percent. Meanwhile, Bella Ranee Campen, tops the female celebrity list at 45.8 percent, followed by Yaya Urassaya Sperbund at 24 percent. The year’s most popular on-screen romance meantime, goes to Tanawat-Bella from the Buppesannivas drama at 58.5 percent.