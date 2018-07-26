Tham Luang Cave survivors ordained into monkhood

Chiang Rai – Members of the Buddhist clergy and Chiang Rai officials jointly held an ordination ceremony on Wednesday for 11 of the boys of Moo Pa Academy youth football team and their coach, in dedication to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, and for Lt Cmd Saman Kunan, who lost his life during the rescue operation in Tham Luang Cave. The only other youth is Christian.

Acting Lord Abbot of Chiang Rai province Phra Rattana Muni led the Lord Abbots of all 18 districts of the region in shaving the heads of the 11 team members and their older coach, at Wat Phra Tat Doi Wao in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai.

The 11 youths then underwent a Lanna ceremony to ensure their physical readiness to enter the monkhood. The ceremony was led by the abbot of Wat Phra Tat Ripunchai, where the team’s Coach Ake, who was also trapped in Tham Luang Cave with the team, once served as a monk. The 11 boys will return to Wat Phra Tat Doi Wao and remain in the monkhood for a total of nine days. Their coach is also remaining in the monkhood for the time being.

Speaking of the thank you event to be held for all involved in the rescue of the Moo Pa Academy youth football team on August 1, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said the occasion will be to thank all those who helped the team emerge from the cave, as well as to acknowledge their display of unity and integrative work, which has been lauded by the international community.

The Cabinet decided during its recent retreat that a committee be set up to produce a film or documentary about the rescue of the 13 lads. Representatives of the offices involved, such as the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Culture, will be part of the committee to ensure that it is accurate and sensitive to the plight of the young footballers who were stranded in the cave.